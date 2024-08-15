Ankara, Baghdad sign security deal as Iraq bans PKK-linked groups

Shafaq News/ Turkiye and Iraq signed a security pact on Thursday aimed at combating terrorism, as Ankara welcomed Baghdad's decision to ban three parties linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The agreement, the first of its kind between the two neighbors, was announced at a joint press conference by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

Fidan praised Iraq's move to outlaw the PKK-linked groups, while Hussein said Baghdad would reach an agreement with Ankara on the Bashiqa military camp.

Iraq's top diplomat said that the PKK is a banned organization and its activities in Iraq are not acceptable.

The Iraqi minister also expressed concern over rising tensions in the region, particularly in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire. "Iraq opposes all wars in the region," he added.

Fidan noted that the agreement includes the establishment of Joint Coordination and Training Centers, which will enhance the cooperation between the two nations.

"We believe that through these centers, we will elevate our collaborative efforts in the fight against terrorism," he said. "We aim to strengthen the unity of understanding we are building with Iraq through concrete actions on the ground and will continue our efforts in this direction without interruption."

The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.