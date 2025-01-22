Allawi condemns Iraq’s ‘contentious laws’ passed in single package

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a former Prime Minister criticized the Iraqi Parliament's practice of passing “contentious laws”.

Iyad Allawi, Secretary-General of the Al-Wifaq Al-Watani party, specifically opposed amendments to the Personal Status Law and the General Amnesty Law, describing them as “harmful to the aspirations of the Iraqi people.”

“These amendments were passed without transparency or comprehensive societal dialogue,” he said, warning that such decisions threaten the rights of families, women, and children. “This approach undermines national reconciliation and compromises the well-being of Iraqi families.”

Regarding the General Amnesty Law, Allawi acknowledged its intent to support the oppressed but expressed concern over provisions that could pardon corrupt individuals and those responsible for financial crimes. “Granting amnesty to those who stole public funds and committed financial corruption is unacceptable and undermines justice,” he remarked.

Allawi also criticized the voting process, citing deviations from standard parliamentary procedures, such as the lack of vote counting or majority confirmation. He claimed that “such practices raise doubts about the motives behind the legislation and reflect a political approach prioritizing partisan and sectarian interests over national unity.”

Calling for a shift away from divisive politics, Allawi urged a “serious national stance” to prioritize Iraq’s interests over political compromises.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliament approved three contentious laws: Property Restitution, Personal Status, and General Amnesty.

The Property Restitution Law seeks to restore properties confiscated from Kurdish and Turkmen owners by the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council.

Amendments to the Personal Status Law, driven by Shiite factions, propose changes to family and inheritance matters.

The General Amnesty Law, backed by Sunni blocs, has faced significant opposition from Shiite groups over concerns about releasing individuals linked to terrorism.