Iraq’s Top Court faces challenges over Contentious Laws

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has been hit with multiple challenges over the constitutionality of a recent parliamentary session that passed several controversial laws.

On Thursday, the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc, which holds five parliamentary seats, and other MPs submitted a challenge, contesting the session's legitimacy and calling for a provisional court order to suspend the laws until the matter is resolved.

A day before, MP Hadi Al-Salami, alongside several lawmakers, filed an appeal.

The contentious session, held on Tuesday, involved votes on amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law. Critics claim these laws were bundled into a single vote instead of being addressed individually, sparking concerns over procedural transparency.

Among the controversial amendments, the General Amnesty Law raised fears of pardoning individuals involved in violence, while changes to the Personal Status Law were criticized for potentially undermining women’s rights. The Property Restitution Law, tied to the disputed Kirkuk region, has heightened tensions due to its ethnic sensitivity.

Additionally, several MPs have moved to dismiss Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, accusing him of mishandling the session and failing to ensure a proper show of hands during the vote.