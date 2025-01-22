Constitutionality of Iraq’s ‘contentious laws’ vote: Challenge filed in Supreme Court

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Iraqi MP appealed to the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, contesting the constitutionality of Tuesday's parliamentary session that passed "contentious laws."

MP Hadi Al-Salami, who challenged the session's legitimacy, shared a photo on social media showing himself with several fellow MPs standing in front of the court's gate.

Notably, Tuesday's parliamentary session included votes on amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law, collectively known as the "contentious laws."

After the session, several MPs gathered signatures to dismiss Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, citing objections to the voting procedure. Some alleged the laws were passed without a clear show of hands, while others pledged to challenge the session's constitutionality in court.