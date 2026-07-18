Al-Zaidi concludes Washington visit, backs stronger partnership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced the conclusion of his Washington visit on Saturday, reaffirming his government’s commitment to advancing the strategic economic partnership with the United States through the agreements reached during the trip.

Al-Zaidi said the deals, memorandums of understanding, and cooperation agreements reached during the visit would help open “a new phase” in bilateral relations based on shared interests and closer coordination to promote stability and prosperity in Iraq and the region.

ونحن نختتم زيارتنا إلى واشنطن، عائدين إلى بغداد الحبيبة، فإننا نعرب عن شكرنا العميق لإدارة الرئيس ترامب وللشعب الأمريكي الصديق، على حفاوة الاستقبال والتقدير.نجدد عزم حكومتنا على المضيّ بتجسيد الشراكة الاقتصادية الاستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وتعزيز الثقة المتبادلة والرؤية… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) July 18, 2026

Iraqi PM arrived in Washington on July 13 at the head of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, investors, and business leaders. During the visit, he met US President and top officials.

Read more: Al-Zaidi's Washington visit links US oil investment to disarmament deadline