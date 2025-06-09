Al-Sudani’s visit to Al-Anbar: Political and developmental messages

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani paid a visit to Al-Anbar province, in what political observers and local sources described as a gesture loaded with messages of support, balance, and national development.

Al-Sudani arrived in Al-Anbar earlier on Sunday, where he met with several tribal leaders at the start of his tour. Although not part of an official government agenda, the visit was closely watched by political actors in the province.

Sources from Al-Anbar told Shafaq News that the visit had been planned for over a month but was postponed due to a prior trip by a senior figure within the Coordination Framework, the leader of the Wisdom Movement (Al-HiKma) Ammar al-Hakim. The delay aimed to avoid framing the prime minister’s visit as politically or electorally motivated.

One source stated that the meeting with tribal sheikhs was intended as a “friendly and direct” interaction, signaling support for local efforts to maintain stability and prevent Al-Anbar from becoming aligned with any single political faction. “This is about preserving balance—particularly ahead of elections on November,” the source noted.

Separately, a member of Al-Anbar’s Provincial Council told Shafaq News that the visit did not adhere to formal institutional procedures. “The provincial flag was not raised during the visit, which indicates that it was not part of coordinated efforts with the council,” the official said.

Moreover, the prime minister’s decision to meet with figures known for their public criticism of the local government—such as Hamid al-Hayis and Arkan al-Tarmouz—was interpreted as a sign of his intention to recalibrate political dynamics within the province. Both men have recently directed sharp criticisms and direct appeals to the prime minister regarding the performance of Al-Anbar’s local administration.

“The meetings seem to align with their recent statements, and the move has sparked questions among local observers, particularly due to the exclusion of elected bodies from the visit,” the source added.

Al-Sudani’s visit—though unofficial—comes at a pivotal time for Al-Anbar, one of Iraq’s most strategically important provinces. With 15 parliamentary seats, Al-Anbar is a Sunni-majority region that plays a key role in shaping national politics. In the 2021 elections, the Taqadum Alliance, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, secured a dominant position with 11 seats. Notably, however, two seats were won by independents.

This independent presence may offer potential avenues for cooperation, especially as the Iraqi Prime Minister has not, to date, aligned himself with any specific political alliance in the province.