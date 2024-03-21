Al-Sudani congratulates the Kurds on Nowruz: "No alternative to unity" Iraq breaking al-Sudani











Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani extended his congratulations to the Kurdish people on the occasion of Nowruz, emphasizing that "there is no alternative to partnership and working together." According to his media office, Al-Sudani stated, "We extend heartfelt wishes to our beloved Kurdish people in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to all Iraqi people, as we celebrate the Nowruz holidays—a time that embodies hope, joy, and the aspiration for a bright future." "We also extend our best wishes to all the peoples of the region who celebrate this historic human festival, and may God Almighty bless us with enduring peace and stability." He continued, "As Nowruz ushers in a new year for our homeland, our people resolutely strive for progress, working and building, united in their goals, guided by a government program that reflects their needs and aspirations." "This occasion highlights the strength of our people's diversity and unity and the unwavering commitment to providing services and safeguarding rights." Al-Sudani added, "It also reminds us that there is no alternative to working together, upholding the values of partnership and shared destiny, and shaping our collective future throughout Iraq." "Happy Nowruz, wishing for a flourishing Iraq strengthened by the unity and solidarity of its people." The Kurds celebrate Nowruz on the 21st of March every year, as a national occasion symbolizing liberation from oppression and tyranny. Nowruz, which means "New Day" in Kurdish, marks the first day of the new year according to the Kurdish calendar. According to national tradition, it coincides with the spring equinox, and the lighting of the fire symbolizes victory.