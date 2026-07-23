Al-Sudani bloc: No deal yet on completing Al-Zaidi's Cabinet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya), led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said on Thursday that no final agreement has been reached among Iraq's political forces to complete Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's Cabinet, urging parliament to fill the remaining vacant ministries “as soon as possible.”

Speaking at a press conference in parliament, Bahaa al-Araji, who heads the coalition, called on the parliamentary presidency to convene a special session to vote on the remaining Cabinet nominees.

“The next phase is critical and requires a solid foundation for understanding and dialogue," Al-Araji added, urging political forces to unify their ranks.

Parliament approved Al-Zaidi's government and ministerial program on May 14, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while postponing a vote on the remaining nine Cabinet posts because of disagreements over their allocation.

Last week, an informed source told Shafaq News that political blocs still awaiting their ministerial shares had formed internal committees to review candidates for the remaining ministries based on their electoral weight.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead