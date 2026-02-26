Al-Sudani Coalition signals constitutional action over Iraq’s presidency stalemate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, the largest electoral bloc in parliament, on Thursday warned of potential constitutional action over the delayed election of the country’s president, describing the impasse as a “clear violation” of constitutional deadlines.

In a statement, the bloc, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, explained that parliament has yet to elect a head of state despite the passage of almost two months since lawmakers chose the speaker and his two deputies.

The coalition urged the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to hold a dedicated session next week to elect a president, calling on parliament to assume its “national responsibility” and end what it characterized as institutional paralysis. It also called on Kurdish political forces to agree on a single nominee ahead of the session, enabling lawmakers to proceed with the remaining constitutional steps —most notably the formation of “a fully empowered government” in line with the election results.

The continued operation of a government with limited powers, it cautioned, is causing “direct harm” to citizens and state institutions, adding that it would resort to “all available constitutional means and procedures” if the stalemate persists.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is traditionally held by a Kurd, the prime ministership by a Shiite Muslim, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. The constitution requires parliament to elect a president within 30 days of its first session —a deadline that expired on January 28.

Previous attempts to elect a president have failed due to disagreements between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main Kurdish parties, which have not agreed on a joint candidate, repeatedly preventing the quorum required for a vote.

