Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki consider two voting mechanisms for Iraq’s PM selection

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who also heads the Reconstruction and Development (Al Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, discussed with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki mechanisms to break the deadlock over selecting a new prime minister, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The talks examined two options within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament with about 162 of 329 seats. One proposal involves an internal vote requiring the nominee to secure an absolute majority of members, while another approach links selection to the parliamentary weight of factions backing each contender.

Under the second option, the source said, the outcome would depend on the combined strength of allied blocs supporting either al-Maliki, whose bloc holds 29 seats, or al-Sudani, whose coalition holds 46, with the candidate needing to surpass a two-thirds threshold, equivalent to roughly 10 votes, within the Framework’s leadership structure.

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If divisions persist, discussions may shift toward a compromise figure with political and administrative experience capable of addressing security, economic, and governance challenges while maintaining international acceptance, the source noted, adding that both leaders align on these approaches, which are expected to be presented at the next CF meeting.

The Framework again failed on Monday to agree on a nominee, with Bassem al-Badri emerging as a leading compromise candidate, amid disagreements over cabinet portfolios and independent bodies, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a source told Shafaq News.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, initiating the process to nominate a prime minister. The CF has 15 days to present its candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

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