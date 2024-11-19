Al-Sadr urges transparent census, import ban on pro-Israel countries

Shafaq News/ Prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), urged the government to conduct a "transparent and fair" census. He also called for the enactment of a law to ban imports from countries that support the "Zionist entity."

On X, Al-Sadr called on the Iraqis to "provide accurate statistics to ensure the correct and precise representation of facts," warning that "some may attempt to falsify them."

Moreover, Al-Sadr stressed, "The Iraqi government and parliament must enact a law banning imports from countries that support the Zionist entity [Israel], particularly those providing it with weapons," adding that this should be done without harming the Iraqi economy, describing it as "the least the Iraqi authorities can do to honor the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."