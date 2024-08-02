Muqtada al-Sadr calls for diplomatic action against countries normalizing relations with Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist Movement, urged the Iraqi government to adopt a diplomatic stance against countries that have normalized relations with Israel, calling on Arab and Islamic nations to boycott Israeli products and sever ties with Israel.

Al-Sadr stated on X, "As an initial step, I call on Arab and Islamic countries that have normalized relations with the Zionist enemy to close the Israeli embassies and implement a comprehensive boycott of their products."

He emphasized the need for "the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to issue strict resolutions to pressure the Security Council and the United Nations to take necessary actions against the Zionist terrorism, especially after the brazen Zionist aggression in the Middle East that has weakened it... otherwise, it will be too late."

Al-Sadr added, "Any country that does not implement a boycott or close its embassy should prompt the Iraqi government and parliament to take appropriate diplomatic and international measures against, in support of the oppressed across the globe."