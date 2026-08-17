Al-Sadr urges IRGC to halt strikes on Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Monday called on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to refrain from striking Iraqi territory, following drone attacks targeting senior officials in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

In a statement, Al-Sadr described alleged attacks on Iraq by Iranian drones as “saddening,” particularly when Iraqi officials are targeted, whether in Baghdad, the KRI, or elsewhere in the country.

“I repeat my call to the brothers in the Revolutionary Guard not to strike Iraqi territory,” he stated, warning that “such actions only give enemies reason to gloat.” He also called for protecting the region from war and Iraq from threats “regardless of where they originate.”

Al-Sadr had previously made a similar appeal, arguing that Iraq had not been used as a launchpad for attacks against Iran.

Earlier today, two explosive-laden drones targeted Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s office and the residence of Erbil’s security chief, causing no casualties, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) reported. Iraq’s Parliament urged the federal government and relevant security agencies to take necessary measures, while Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi ordered an investigation, with the findings to be made public “as soon as possible.”

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also pressed Iran to clarify its official position on the attack during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, who expressed surprise over the incident and pledged to issue an official statement outlining Tehran’s position. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei, meanwhile, condemned the attack and described it as “a highly suspicious development that must be addressed with vigilance and careful attention.”

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