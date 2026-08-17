Iran: Drone attack on PM Barzani’s office ‘Highly Suspicious"

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday condemned a reported drone attack on the office of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, urging all parties to guard against plots aimed at damaging ties between Iran and Iraq.

Asked by IRNA about the attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei described the strikes as “a highly suspicious development that must be addressed with vigilance and careful attention." He reaffirmed Tehran's stated commitment to maintaining and strengthening ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across areas of mutual interest.

“All parties should work to thwart plots by enemies seeking to damage ties between the two countries,” Baqaei said.

Baqaei linked the incident to earlier warnings by Iraqi officials, including Iraq's National Security Adviser, about the discovery of cells affiliated with unspecified foreign parties said to have designed and carried out operations made to appear as the work of another party, so-called false-flag operations.

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