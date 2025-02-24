"Al-Qurban" strikes again in Dhi Qar, a young man suicided

Shafaq News/On Monday, a young man has died by suicide in his home in southern Dhi Qar province, the latest victim linked to the extremist “Al-Qurban” group, according to an Iraqi security source.

Since the rise of the “Al-Qurban” group, dozens of suicide cases, mostly in Dhi Qar, have been recorded. This has led Iraqi authorities to intensify efforts to infiltrate and dismantle the group.

The latest security operation targeting the group took place in Maysan province on February 14, when the Iraqi National Security Service arrested ten members of “Al-Qurban” and foiled an intended suicide plot within the group.

"Al-Qurban," also known as "Ali - Allahiya," is a radical religious group that promotes distorted beliefs, including the divinity of Imam Ali bin Abi Talib and self-sacrifice during religious observances.

In July 2024, Iraqi security forces arrested 39 members of the group across various provinces, including Wasit, Basra, Al-Muthanna, and Al-Diwaniyah, after they carried out extreme rituals, including suicide attempts.

The “Al-Qurban” group is banned in Iraq, with the country’s laws criminalizing membership in any group that promotes extremist ideologies or incites violence.