Iraq arrests three Al-Qurban members in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested three members of the extremist religious group Al-Qurban in Dhi Qar province, a security source reported on Thursday.

The National Security forces carried out the operation in Souq Al-Shuyukh district, in the southern part of the province, identifying the detainees as key figures within the group. “Legal proceedings are underway, and the suspects have been referred to the judiciary,” the source said.

The Qurban sect, also known as the "Allahiyah," is a controversial and clandestine religious group that has attracted attention in Iraq, especially in the southern province of Dhi Qar. This sect advocates unconventional beliefs and practices, including self-sacrifice or "offering oneself" in religious ceremonies.

Iraqi authorities have been targeting the group for months. Since the start of 2025, the Security Service has arrested over ten members of Al-Qurban, particularly in Maysan province.