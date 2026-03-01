Al-Nujaba vows response against Trump over Khamenei assassination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, Akram Al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, one of Iraq’s prominent armed factions, promised to retaliate against US President Donald Trump over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a statement offering condolences over Khamenei’s death, Al-Kaabi accused him of responsibility for the escalation, warning that he “will not find calm or stability after today.”

🔻 الأمين العام لـ #حركة_النجباء الشيخ أكرم الكعبي (دام نصره) معزيا باستشهاد الإمام الخامنئي (رضوان الله عليّه) :لن يرتاح لنا بال ولن يستقر لنا حال حتى نثار أضعافا مضاعفة !!#الامام_الخامنئي_شهيدا#كنا_ومازلنا_مقاومة#نجباء_المواقف pic.twitter.com/wBGZou28kp — حركة النجباء (@NujabaMovement) March 1, 2026

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) launched 23 drone attacks targeting US military bases in Iraq and across the Middle East.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Saturday, targeting 48 senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through extensive missile strikes and loitering munitions.

