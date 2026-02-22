Al-Maliki ties PM withdrawal to Iraq’s CF majority decision

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki holds that any withdrawal of his nomination for prime minister must be decided by a majority vote within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), informed sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Sources indicated that Al-Maliki views voluntary withdrawal as “appearing to yield to US pressure,” while some figures within the bloc consider a formal vote to revoke his nomination equally sensitive. The impasse, they said, has delayed formal meetings, “shifting discussions to informal contacts as leaders explore a compromise.”

According to the sources, several figures are using intermediaries to encourage a withdrawal without public attribution, while others are seeking sufficient support for a majority vote at a meeting expected within hours, as the deadline linked to US warnings approaches.

The United States has publicly opposed Al-Maliki’s potential return to office. A US State Department spokesperson told our agency that President Donald Trump’s position remains unchanged and that selecting Al-Maliki would prompt Washington to reassess its relationship with Iraq. The spokesperson cited concerns about the role of Iran-backed armed factions in Iraqi politics and the need to strengthen economic partnerships aligned with US objectives.

The Framework has been divided over Al-Maliki’s bid to return to office, with the head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq leader Qais Al-Khazali expressing reservations about his candidacy. International reactions, including warnings from the United States over the potential implications of his selection, have also raised concerns among some Sunni factions.

Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister for eight years between 2006 and 2014, has repeatedly said he remains committed to his candidacy, adding that any reversal must come through a formal decision by the Coordination Framework.

