Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bringing weapons under state control must not lead to confrontation between Iraqi authorities and armed factions, State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki warned on Wednesday.

During a meeting with political affairs specialists, Al-Maliki warned that a clash between the state and armed factions would pose a serious threat to Iraq’s stability and deepen political divisions. “Any internal confrontation would be a loss for all of Iraq,” rather than for a single party or community, Al-Maliki said, rejecting the view that a potential conflict would remain a “Shiite-Shiite” confrontation.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

خلال لقاءه مع عدد من المحللين والمختصين بالشأن السياسي اكد رئيس ائتلاف دولة القانون السيد نوري المالكي على : . أن العراق يمر بمرحلة حساسة تتطلب قدراً عالياً من الحكمة والمسؤولية، مشيراً إلى وجود محاولات لإشعال «حرائق» في الواقع السياسي وإرباك المشهد، في وقت يواصل فيه الإطار… pic.twitter.com/hcgkga31sS — هشام الركابي (@HushamHamad) August 26, 2026

On the government, Al-Maliki called for completing the formation of the cabinet, saying Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi also wants to resolve the issue.

“The Coordination Framework supports the government remaining in office, and criticism of its performance should lead to addressing shortcomings rather than replacing or bringing down the government,” he said.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead