Al-Maliki backs government, warns against conflict over weapons

Al-Maliki backs government, warns against conflict over weapons
2026-08-26T13:21:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bringing weapons under state control must not lead to confrontation between Iraqi authorities and armed factions, State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki warned on Wednesday.

During a meeting with political affairs specialists, Al-Maliki warned that a clash between the state and armed factions would pose a serious threat to Iraq’s stability and deepen political divisions. “Any internal confrontation would be a loss for all of Iraq,” rather than for a single party or community, Al-Maliki said, rejecting the view that a potential conflict would remain a “Shiite-Shiite” confrontation.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

On the government, Al-Maliki called for completing the formation of the cabinet, saying Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi also wants to resolve the issue.

The Coordination Framework supports the government remaining in office, and criticism of its performance should lead to addressing shortcomings rather than replacing or bringing down the government,” he said.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead

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