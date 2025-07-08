Iraqi faction: US diplomat meddling in PMF legislation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Baghdad is pressuring political blocs to block legislation aimed at formalizing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) under Iraqi law, the Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, a prominent Iraqi armed faction, stated on Tuesday.

On X, Abu Ala al-Walai warned against sidelining what he called “the nation’s defenders and guardians of security,” referring to the PMF, a coalition of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups.

He stressed that the relative decline in terrorist threats and improved security should not justify neglecting those “who secured Iraq’s survival.”

Al-Walai described the proposed PMF law as a firm response to “ongoing US pressure” exerted by the embassy’s chargé d'affaires on Iraqi parties to derail the legislation.

The draft law, which seeks to regulate the status, rights, and institutional integration of PMF members, remains a divisive issue among Iraqi political factions and a flashpoint in Iraq’s broader debate over sovereignty, foreign influence, and military command structures.