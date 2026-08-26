Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani expressed readiness on Wednesday to fully cooperate with Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission and judicial authorities to uphold the law and safeguard institutional and judicial independence.

During a meeting with the Commission’s chief Mohammed Ali Muftan and his delegation, both sides stressed the importance of independent integrity institutions and their role in upholding the rule of law.

The meeting, attended by Kurdistan Region Integrity Commission chief Ahmed Anwar, focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination between the federal commission and relevant authorities in the KRI.