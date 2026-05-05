Al-Khanjar says agreement reached with Barzani, Al-Halbousi to end disputes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis Al-Khanjar said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi to resolve disputes and open a new phase of political cooperation.

In a statement, Al-Khanjar expressed appreciation to Barzani and Al-Halbousi for “responding to our initiative to end disagreements and turn the page,” describing the step as one that strengthens unity and supports efforts to address political challenges and accelerate the formation of a new Iraqi government.

“Barzani’s visit to Baghdad is expected to have a positive impact on the political landscape,” he added, noting that the coming period could see constructive steps that support stability and national cohesion across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier, the Sunni National Political Council (NPC) commended the balanced role of President Barzani for helping bridge differences between Iraq’s political blocs.

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