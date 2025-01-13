Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Khanjar stress protecting rights of all in Iraq's politics

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with the leader of the “Sovereignty Alliance”, Khamis al-Khanjar, and emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring their participation in the political life of the country.

The media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a press release received by Shafaq News Agency that "President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday evening in Baghdad with Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of the Sovereignty Alliance."

The statement noted that the meeting focused on the importance of strengthening national partnership among all components of the Iraqi people, emphasizing the necessity of protecting the rights of all individuals and guaranteeing their involvement in the country's political life.

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views on the current challenges facing Iraq and stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue among different parties to overcome conflicts and achieve stability and development.

The statement also highlighted developments in the region and their implications for Iraq, as well as the importance of joint coordination to address these challenges, were key topics of discussion during the meeting.