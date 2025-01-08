Al-Asad Airbase sees surge in military operations with arrival of cargo flights

Shafaq News/ Military activity has increased in recent days at the Al-Asad Airbase in Anbar province, witnesses from nearby areas confirmed on Wednesday.

The witnesses told Shafaq News that several military cargo planes had arrived at the base, with visible unloading operations taking place during both day and night.

"The military activity involved intensive vehicle movements inside the base and its surrounding areas, as well as continuous drone flights in the airspace," they added.

No official statements have been issued by relevant authorities to clarify the nature of this activity, and details about the materials transported by the cargo planes or the purpose of these movements remain unclear at this time.

The base has witnessed similar activity in the past, coinciding with security operations against armed groups in the region.

Notably, with around 2,000 soldiers stationed at Al-Asad Airbase, it is one of the most important military installations used by US forces and the international coalition in Iraq.

The US handed over the base to Iraq in 2011, where the 7th Iraqi Army Division was stationed. In 2014, ISIS besieged the base after capturing Anbar province.

When the US returned to Iraq that same year to aid in the fight against ISIS, the base was secured and renovated with fewer troops.