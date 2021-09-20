The US Southern Command congratulates the Air Force using Russian fighters' photo

Shafaq News / The US Southern Command congratulated the US Air Force (USAF) on Saturday on the occasion of its 74th. anniversary, but in the image that illustrates his message, which he posted on his Twitter account, the silhouette of three Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighters appears.

The confusion did not go unnoticed by netizens, who expressed their surprise at the misunderstanding. “When did the USAF get Sukhoi planes?” Wrote one of them. “This birthday greeting is sponsored by Sukhoi, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of military aircraft, “joked another.

“From humble beginnings in 1947, we rely on the great Airmen who have helped build the world’s largest air force“, wrote the USAF on its official Twitter account on the occasion of the anniversary. “We thank each and every one of the people who have helped buildus credibility and trust for our nation and our allies,” he adds.

In a Tweet later it is assured that this branch of the US Army possesses a “record of success in air power.”