US army destroys Hothis’ weapons in Red Sea

Shafaq News / The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces on X that “on Feb. 26, between 4:45 p.m. and 11:45a p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM forces destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in self-defense.”

“The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea.”

It continued that “CENTCOM forces identified the USVs and missiles in Houthis-controlled areas of Yemen, as well as the UAV over the Red Sea, and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region.”

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-related ships from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The group also threatened to deploy submarines to execute its attacks in the Red Sea, raising concerns about targeting the internet pipelines passing through it.

The Houthis said that all its operations are in solidarity with "the oppressed Palestinian people, who until this moment are subjected to aggression and siege."

The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance. This umbrella includes Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the US has expressed solidarity with Tel Aviv, providing it with unconditional military, political, and financial support.

Last week, Washington used veto power to quash Algeria's draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US administration repeatedly said that it did not want the war to be expanded, especially after its interests were attacked in Iraq and Syria by the Resistance in Iraq.

Yet, the blatant support for Israel put the US administration in a critical position, facing massive protests in different states, where President Joe Biden was unwelcome, including Michigan, the home of the large Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi communities.