Airstrike in Saladin: JOC discovers bodies of 5 terrorists, including commander

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the discovery of several bodies of terrorists killed in an airstrike that targeted three hideouts, guard points, and weapon storage facilities in Saladin province, north of Iraq.

On Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that theIraqi Air Force carried out an airstrike on the locations of several ISIS members in Al-Aith area of Saladin, affirming that "the successful airstrike resulted in an initial death toll of two ISIS members."

The Security Media Cell stated, “Following yesterday's announcement about the airstrike by F-16 aircraft based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and under the supervision of the Command's targeting cell, the aircraft resumed targeting three hideouts, guard points, and weapon storage facilities near the previous strike location.”

"Consequently, a force from the Saladin Operations Command, accompanied by intelligence personnel, entered the area with oversight from the commander to inspect and assess the strike location," it continued.

The Cell further reported, "The task force discovered five terrorist bodies, including one belonging to the criminal commander of Al-Abraa sector, known as Al-Bazi. Two bodies were completely torn apart due to the Air Force airstrike.”

"The bodies were handled following established protocols for examinations to accurately identify the other killed terrorists. Additionally, our forces destroyed several motorcycles used by the terrorist group, along with medium and light weapons, three explosive belts, ammunition, communication devices, and various logistical materials,” it pointed out.

“The forces involved in this operation returned safely to their base."

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) remains a significant threat in Iraq, continuing to use insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.

The security situation in several liberated provinces, including Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, remains unstable, allowing ISIS remnants to revive violent activities. These militants increasingly rely on "lone wolf" attacks and ambushes.

While military officials maintain that ISIS is no longer capable of large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are exploiting security gaps, aiming to reestablish a foothold in the region.