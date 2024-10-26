JOC: Iraqi airstrike kills 4 terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported that four terrorist bodies were found in eastern Saladin province, north of Baghdad, following an Iraqi airstrike.

The JOC stated, “After four days of intensive technical monitoring and accurate intelligence, along with exceptional field efforts from the Military Intelligence Directorate, the locations and movements of a four-member terrorist cell in a hideout in the Palkana area of eastern Saladin were identified.”

"After analyzing the information and intensifying technical efforts from the JOC's targeting cell, brave air force pilots conducted a precise airstrike with F-16 aircraft at 17:50 on Friday, destroying the terrorists' hideout and killing those inside,” it added. “According to accurate information, the hideout also contained weapons, ammunition, explosives, and various logistical and technical materials."

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) remains a significant threat in Iraq, continuing to use insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.

The security situation in several liberated provinces, including Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, remains unstable, allowing ISIS remnants to revive violent activities. These militants increasingly rely on "lone wolf" attacks and ambushes.

While military officials maintain that ISIS is no longer capable of large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are exploiting security gaps, aiming to reestablish a foothold in the region.