Concerns in Diyala over government-approved projects... only 20% expected to be executed

Shafaq News/ Nizar Al-Lahibi, head of the Planning Committee at Diyala Provincial Council, expressed concerns on the slow progress of projects allocated to the province by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani during his visit several months ago.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Al-Lahibi predicted that only 20% of these projects will be executed, citing potential challenges in completing procedures and implementation. “The value of the projects designated by the Prime Minister for Diyala exceeds 600 billion Iraqi dinars.”

Al-Lahibi called for "real follow-up" to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives for the benefit of the province's residents.

In November 2024, Prime Minister al-Sudani visited Diyala Province, during which Governor Adnan al-Shammari announced that the government had allocated 615 billion dinars (about $470 million) for various projects in the province. These projects primarily focus on the construction and maintenance of a sewage network across the district, the building of a new school, and the completion of other infrastructure projects.