85 years of history: The enduring legacy of Bayt Murjan

Shafaq News/ Overlooking the Hilla River in Babil province, Bayt Murjan has stood for over eight decades as a symbol of Iraq’s rich past, and a historic gathering place for political elites.

For 85 years, Bayt Murjan hosted influential figures such as former Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba, former Algerian President Habib Bourguiba, and prominent Iraqi Shia leader Mohsen Al-Hakim. It also welcomed Nuri Al-Said, Iraq’s former prime minister, along with other key historical figures. A symbol of Iraq’s monarchical era, the house was not only a meeting place for leaders but also home to Abdul Wahab Murjan, who served as prime minister, and speaker of parliament, and held multiple ministerial roles during the monarchical era.

The house belonged to Abdul Razzaq Murjan, founder of Murjan Medical Hospital, which he later donated. The facility was inaugurated by King Faisal II and became one of Iraq’s most prominent medical institutions at the time.

Zaid, 67, the grandson of Abdul Razzaq Murjan, told Shafaq News, “I have preserved this historic legacy, keeping its artifacts and memories intact. These items remain authentic, reflecting a significant era in Iraq’s political and social history.” He further expressed hope that his children would continue to protect the family’s heritage as he has done.