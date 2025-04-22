300+ beds boost: Iraq’s Mosul reopens key hospitals

Shafaq News/ Two major hospitals with a combined capacity of 300 beds are set to reopen in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, a local official announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abdulqader al-Dakhil, Governor of Nineveh, confirmed that the 100-bed Emergency Hospital of Umm al-Rabeein, regarded as the largest and most advanced of its kind in Iraq, is nearing completion, with over 98% of the work finalized.

The hospital is currently in the final handover phase, with medical equipment installed ahead of its planned opening to patients.

The 200-bed Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Hospital is also expected to become operational in the near term. Work is underway to install three linear accelerators, along with the completion of 33 specialized rooms for administering radioactive iodine treatment.

Al-Dakhil indicated that Nineveh is moving forward with its broader healthcare rehabilitation plan, which aims to restore 6,000 hospital beds across the province by the end of 2026.