Turkey attacks Makhmur Camp

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T07:28:47+0000
Turkey attacks Makhmur Camp

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey Attacked the Makhmur camp in Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a drone targeted a PKK security point near the Camp.

He did not give further details.

It is worth noting that last May, The Turkish aircraft had raided the camp, saying it targeted PKK fighters.

The Makhmur refugee camp, founded in 1998, is located in the , Iraq.

About 12,000 Kurdish refugees, who fled the civil war between Kurds and the Turkish state in the 1990s, live in this refugee camp.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened that Turkey would "cleanse the Makhmur camp" which it says shelters PKK fighters.

