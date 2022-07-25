Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK welcomes al-Sudani's candidacy for Iraqi premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-25T18:58:57+0000
PUK welcomes al-Sudani's candidacy for Iraqi premiership

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) welcomed the nomination of Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for Premiership.

The party's political bureau said in a statement on Monday, "We surely welcome the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate Mr. Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for the position of Prime Minister. We hope that this step would contribute to completing the constitutional and legal measures to form a new Iraqi government."

"We at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan... stress the need for ongoing coordination and developing national relations. We insist on making the reform program succeed, and unify the efforts to form a service government...", the statement added.

related

PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence

Date: 2022-04-06 20:15:44
PUK delegation meets with CF leaders at Mam Jalal's residence

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Date: 2022-01-02 18:51:25
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Date: 2022-04-06 21:10:30
PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

Date: 2022-01-05 14:02:33
Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

Al-Azm, PUK announce their acceptance of the Framework’s initiative

Date: 2022-05-07 13:38:54
Al-Azm, PUK announce their acceptance of the Framework’s initiative

The joint Kurdish delegation arrives at the Sadrist headquarters

Date: 2022-01-07 13:51:10
The joint Kurdish delegation arrives at the Sadrist headquarters

Surprise to be revealed soon, PUK MP says 

Date: 2022-07-03 14:56:55
Surprise to be revealed soon, PUK MP says 

Harim Kamal Agha appointed as head of the PUK's parliamentary bloc

Date: 2022-02-08 11:34:46
Harim Kamal Agha appointed as head of the PUK's parliamentary bloc