PUK welcomes al-Sudani's candidacy for Iraqi premiership

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) welcomed the nomination of Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for Premiership.

The party's political bureau said in a statement on Monday, "We surely welcome the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate Mr. Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for the position of Prime Minister. We hope that this step would contribute to completing the constitutional and legal measures to form a new Iraqi government."

"We at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan... stress the need for ongoing coordination and developing national relations. We insist on making the reform program succeed, and unify the efforts to form a service government...", the statement added.