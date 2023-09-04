PMF thwart attempted mombing targeting Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaq News / The commander of operations in Diyala for the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Talib Al-Mousawi, revealed on Monday the successful prevention of an attempt to target Arbaeen pilgrims with explosive devices in the southeastern part of al-Muqdadiyah district.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Mousawi stated, "A unit from the Leadership Protection Regiment moved this morning based on precise intelligence indicating the presence of explosive devices in the village of Jassim al-Ajil, southeast of the Muqdadiyah district."

He further explained that the unit discovered two rigged explosive devices along with PKC machine guns and hand grenades. The explosive ordnance disposal teams safely detonated the devices and returned to their location.