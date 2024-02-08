PM spokesperson warns of Iraq slipping into regional conflict

Shafaq News / Maj. Gen. Special Forces Yahya Rasool, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, warned on Thursday of Iraq slipping into the vortex of ongoing conflict in the region due to the repeated US attacks, the latest being the assassination of a Kataib Hezbollah leader and his companions in an airstrike yesterday in Baghdad.

In a statement today, Maj. Gen. Rasool stated, "THE US forces have repeated irresponsibly all the actions that would undermine the established understandings and hinder the initiation of bilateral dialogue. It conducted a blatant assassination through an airstrike in the heart of a residential neighborhood in the capital, Baghdad, showing no regard for civilian lives or international laws."

"By this act, the US forces jeopardize civil peace, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and disregard the safety and lives of our citizens. Even more concerning is that the Global Coalition consistently deviates from the reasons and objectives for its presence on our territory."

The spokesperson emphasized, "This trajectory compels the Iraqi government more than ever to terminate the mission of this Coalition, which has become a factor for instability and threatens to entangle Iraq in the cycle of conflict, and our armed forces cannot neglect their constitutional duties and responsibilities, which demand safeguarding the security of Iraqis and the land of Iraq from all threats."

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Security Media Cell, earlier today, held the US and the Coalition responsible for the repercussions of the killing of two leaders in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

A source within the cell stated that "the US drones that penetrated Iraqi airspace were responsible for targeting a vehicle carrying two PMF leaders in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad."

Furthermore, Kataib Hezbollah confirmed today the death of Wisam Mohammed Saber (Abu Baqir al-Saadi) as a result of the US forces' strike in Baghdad.