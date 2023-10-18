PM al-Sudani denounces Israeli attacks on Gaza as genocide, full-fledged war crime

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shai al-Sudani on Wednesday condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza as a full-fledged war crime and an act of genocide.

Al-Sudani's came during a meeting with Arab parliament speakers and members participating in the 35th Arab Parliamentary Union's emergency conference, held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to discuss the evolving situation in Gaza.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, calling for an urgent action to support the Palestinian people who are facing "blatant aggression and a full-fledged war crime, an attempt at genocide, as Israeli authorities have relentlessly targeted innocent civilians."

He also condemned to the recent ruthless bombing of a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening, an act that resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, including children and women.

"This heinous act, which goes against all international conventions and humanitarian law, further underscores the need for immediate international intervention," he added.

The premier called upon the international community, parliamentary and political entities, to come to the aid of the oppressed Palestinian people, ensuring their full legitimate rights to establish their state on their homeland.