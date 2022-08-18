Report

Iraqi forces apprehended an ISIS leader north of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-18T18:57:45+0000
Iraqi forces apprehended an ISIS leader north of Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi security forces arrested an ISIS leader after he returned to the Al-Sharqat district from the Al-Jada'a camp in Nineveh.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A security and intelligence detachment in Al-Sharqat, north of Saladin, in cooperation with the citizens, arrested a terrorist who returned from Al-Jada'a camp, and he is currently under investigation."

"The detainee is accused of killing dozens of citizens in Shirqat and participating in many terrorist operations before fleeing to the Syrian Al-Hol camp." The source pointed out.

Last week, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command received 50 ISIS terrorists holding Iraqi citizenship after being arrested in the Syrian territory.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that the operation came through coordination and cooperation between Iraq and Syria through the Rabia border crossing.

A day before, about 150 families of ISIS members, consisting of 620 individuals, primarily women and children, arrived in Nineveh Governorate from the Syrian al-Hol camp.

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from crowded displaced camps, of which Al-Hol is Syria's most prominent.

But nations have mostly received them sporadically, fearing security threats and a domestic political backlash.

