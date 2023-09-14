Iraqi court sentences convicted terrorist to death for 2022 convoy bombing

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court in Baghdad Al-Rusafa Presidency of Appeal has issued a death sentence for a convicted terrorist responsible for a bombing that targeted a convoy during the visit of two military leaders in 2022.

The Supreme Judicial Council's media center confirmed that the bombing in the Taji area north of Baghdad resulted in casualties and injuries. The convicted terrorist was also filming the incident as a member of the ISIS terrorist group.

The sentencing follows the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.