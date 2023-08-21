Iraq's oil minister lands in Ankara for strategic energy talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq's deputy prime minister for energy Affairs, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani, arrived in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on Monday for a two-day official visit.

A statement from the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara said the visit's primary focus is "to deliberate on enhancing bilateral relations, broadening horizons of collaboration in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, and to revisit the file pertaining to the resumption of Iraqi oil exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan."

The statement added that Minister Abdul-Ghani is slated to meet his counterpart, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, alongside a coterie of Turkish officials.

The statement said the talks aims to build "bridges of trust and cooperation, culminating in a consensual agreement concerning the exclusive channeling of Iraqi oil exports via the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO)."