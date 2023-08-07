Iraq partially settles gas debt to Iran, talks continue

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Iraq has partially paid off its debts related to gas supplies. According to Al Jazeera, the foreign ministry stated that "Iraq has made partial payments of its debts to Iran, and these funds were transferred to a third country."

The ministry also emphasized that technical discussions between the two countries will continue.

It's worth noting that earlier, on July 3, 2023, Yahya Ale-Ishaq, the head of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, had announced that Iraq had fully paid its outstanding debts to Iran, totaling 10 billion dollars.