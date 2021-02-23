Report

Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-23T10:03:16+0000
Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government launches an "exceptional" program to lift entry visas from countries to bolster the country's economic movement.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that the program is scheduled to be launched today, Tuesday, to enter into force in the middle of next month. It includes entry to Iraq through the air, land, and sea ports by granting entry visas in support of the movement of investment and business in Iraq.

"The countries covered by the program are the group of permanent members of the Security Council: the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China; European countries in addition to France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark. Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden, in addition to Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland.

"We hope to add other countries according to the requirements of the economic and political situation in the country," indicating, "visitors from all countries will be subject to all preventive health measures by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety."

