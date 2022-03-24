Despite Biden's announcement, the United States imports oil from Russia

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the United States imported 70,000 bpd from Russian oil in the past week.

EIA said that the United States imported oil from ten countries, including Russia, the past week.

The past week’s quatity is more than the week before (38,000 barrels per day.)

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up U.S. energy prices.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."