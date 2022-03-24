Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Despite Biden's announcement, the United States imports oil from Russia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-24T07:35:50+0000
Despite Biden's announcement, the United States imports oil from Russia

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the United States imported 70,000 bpd from Russian oil in the past week.

EIA said that the United States imported oil from ten countries, including Russia, the past week.

The past week’s quatity is more than the week before (38,000 barrels per day.)

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up U.S. energy prices.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

related

The international coalition expresses its support to the Iraqi air forces

Date: 2020-10-19 14:02:00
The international coalition expresses its support to the Iraqi air forces

Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets

Date: 2021-05-17 13:19:07
Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets

The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Date: 2020-12-22 21:19:21
The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

Date: 2021-06-21 14:15:02
Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

United States: We're not looking for war with Iran

Date: 2020-12-24 07:36:28
United States: We're not looking for war with Iran

Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

Date: 2021-07-02 12:41:50
Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

United States is preparing for possible attack in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-31 15:24:38
United States is preparing for possible attack in Iraq

Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries

Date: 2021-09-14 05:36:34
Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries