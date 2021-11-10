Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Clashes between PMF and ISIS cease in Amerli

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-10T16:23:47+0000
Clashes between PMF and ISIS cease in Amerli

Shafaq News/ The clashes between ISIS militants and units from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) supported by locals in Saladin ended with the Iraqi airforces bombing sites of the terrorist organization.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four fighters from the PMF and supporting locals were killed and four others were injured in the confrontations near al-Azim lake, west of Amerli.

The clashes erupted between the 52nd PMF Brigade and locals on one side and ISIS militants on the other during a search campaign for a fisherman who was abducted by an ISIS group after killing his companion.

A security source said that the clashes ended after the Iraqi airforces bombed ISIS sites in the territory, while the fate of the abducted fisherman is still unknown.

Another security source said that the confrontations resulted in the death of two PMF fighters from Asad Amerli Brigade (Amerli Lion).

related

Two sisters arrested for ISIS ties in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-26 10:22:08
Two sisters arrested for ISIS ties in Kirkuk

Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 15:57:25
Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

PMF member killed by an ISIS attack in Khanaqin district

Date: 2019-12-04 09:55:40
PMF member killed by an ISIS attack in Khanaqin district

Joint security forces launch an Operation against ISIS between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-27 11:25:13
Joint security forces launch an Operation against ISIS between Erbil and Baghdad

Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Date: 2021-03-23 07:13:46
Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 09:04:51
Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Our security forces can defeat ISIS remnants, Iraqi President says

Date: 2021-09-11 08:29:16
Our security forces can defeat ISIS remnants, Iraqi President says

Two deaths and Three injuries from the Tribal Crowd in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-10-26 18:17:58
Two deaths and Three injuries from the Tribal Crowd in an ISIS attack