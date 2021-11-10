Clashes between PMF and ISIS cease in Amerli

Shafaq News/ The clashes between ISIS militants and units from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) supported by locals in Saladin ended with the Iraqi airforces bombing sites of the terrorist organization.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four fighters from the PMF and supporting locals were killed and four others were injured in the confrontations near al-Azim lake, west of Amerli.

The clashes erupted between the 52nd PMF Brigade and locals on one side and ISIS militants on the other during a search campaign for a fisherman who was abducted by an ISIS group after killing his companion.

A security source said that the clashes ended after the Iraqi airforces bombed ISIS sites in the territory, while the fate of the abducted fisherman is still unknown.

Another security source said that the confrontations resulted in the death of two PMF fighters from Asad Amerli Brigade (Amerli Lion).