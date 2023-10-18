Bombing targets a US military base in Erbil

Shafaq News / An anonymous security source reported on Wednesday that a military airport housing American forces in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, was subjected to shelling.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Harir Military Airport in Erbil was targeted by shelling earlier today.

The source indicated that the shelling targeted American forces stationed at the airport, noting that the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

In this context, an armed group self-identified as "Teshkil al-Warithin (The Heirs Formation) - Al-Aqsa Flood Operations Room" claimed responsibility for the shelling.

In a statement released online, the group stated that within the framework of Al-Aqsa Flood Support Operations, they announced the targeting of the "American occupation base in northern Iraq - Harir Base" with a drone at precisely twelve noon on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that the US military thwarted a drone attack targeting the Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar, western Iraq.

This development follows loud nighttime protests in Iraqi cities condemning the Israeli shelling of a hospital in Gaza and threats from some resistance factions to target American interests in the country.

Washington has raised its alert level in anticipation of attacks from "Iran-supported" groups amid a sharp escalation in tension in the region due to Israel's war with Hamas.

Last Monday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani discussed efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict in Gaza, in addition to the importance of addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in there.