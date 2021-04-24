Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Khazali: US only understand the Afghani way

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-24T11:32:03+0000
Al-Khazali: US only understand the Afghani way

Shafaq News/ The leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, expressed skepticism towards the US intentions to withdraw its troops from Iraq, calling the Iraqi government to clarify its position.

Al-Khazali tweeted today, Saturday, "the statements of the United States Central Command are clear evidence for the US administration's lack of seriousness in withdrawing its military forces from Iraq's territory."

The leader of the Iran-backed faction demanded the Iraqi government to debunk the US statements, "otherwise, it will be an evidence of lack of credibility for its claims that it demanded the departure of the US forces."

"The Americans prove time after time that the language of dialogue and logic does not work with them. The Afghani way is the only way to get them out."

related

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-25 11:06:08
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

Date: 2020-09-18 05:52:11
ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles

Date: 2020-12-30 06:57:50
The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles

US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

Date: 2020-09-23 15:27:57
US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

US-Led Coalition targets ISIS hideout in Makhoul Mountains

Date: 2021-01-25 06:39:21
US-Led Coalition targets ISIS hideout in Makhoul Mountains

Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

Date: 2020-10-11 17:30:42
Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-10 14:36:42
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-24 08:27:28
Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq