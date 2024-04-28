Al-Khazali criticizes the US intervention in "Prostitution and Anti-Homosexuality law" approvement

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, condemned opposition stances, including this of the United States regarding the Iraqi Parliament's amendment of the "Prostitution and Anti-Homosexuality law," on Sunday.

In a statement, al-Khazali deemed amending the law "a necessary and crucial step to safeguard the moral fabric, cultural identity, and Islamic principles of Iraqi society."

He asserted that "enacting this Law at a time when certain countries and institutions actively promote decadence, moral degradation, and deviance is a direct assault on human nature and a flagrant violation of family structures and societal norms. It is a vital measure to protect our youth, daughters, and consequently our society from these perils."

Al-Khazali added, "While we affirm that enacting this law is in perfect alignment with the spirit of the Iraqi constitution and its provisions, we denounce the statements issued against it, viewing them as interference in Iraqi affairs and a clear endorsement of societal targeting, given the significant threat posed by these initiatives."

On Saturday, Iraq's Parliament enacted a law that criminalizes same-sex relationships and prostitution, carrying a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. The legislation, purportedly designed to uphold religious values, has drawn condemnation from Washington and rights advocates who view it as the latest assault on the LGBT community in Iraq.

The Law on Combating Prostitution and Homosexuality, backed by the largest coalition in the Iraqi Parliament, the Coordination Framework, criminalizes same-sex relationships. Additionally, it stipulates a minimum of seven years' imprisonment for those promoting homosexuality or prostitution.

The initial version of the bill included the death penalty for same-sex acts.

The Law prescribes imprisonment ranging from one to three years for individuals changing their "biological gender" or presenting themselves in an effeminate manner.

"Individuals undergoing sex-reassignment surgery, along with the doctors or surgeons performing the procedure, will be subject to one to three years in jail under the new law." However, the bill makes an exception for cases of medical intervention aimed at "treating birth defects to affirm the sex of the individual."

"The amendment was made under human nature and the natural order created by God Almighty, preserving the Iraqi society from moral decay and the calls for sexual deviance that have spread worldwide due to the absence of deterrent punishment in Iraqi legislation for acts of homosexuality and those who promote them." A readout by the Parliament said.

The Law, approved by Parliament, would come into effect after being published in the Iraqi Official Gazette.

The new Law faced criticism from the United States and human rights organizations; however, no Iraqi voices were heard against it.

Washington expressed concern over the Law, viewing it as a threat to human rights and freedoms.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the Iraqi Council of Representatives' passage of an amendment to existing legislation, officially called the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law, which threatens constitutionally protected human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Law bans same-sex relations with steep fines and imprisonment and punishes those who "promote homosexuality." Limiting the rights of certain individuals in a society undermines the rights of all." a State Department statement said.

The US said this Law could be used to "hamper free speech and expression and inhibit the operations of NGOs across Iraq." It also "weakens Iraq's ability to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment."

"This legislation is inconsistent with these values and undermines the government's political and economic reform efforts." The US Department of Stated concluded.

Notably, more than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.