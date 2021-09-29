A second convoy of ISIS families enters Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ A second convoy carrying ISIS families entered the Iraqi territories on Wednesday evening.

"A convoy of ISIS families coming from Al-Hol camp crossed the Iraqi borders at Rabia district in Nineveh Governorate," Shafaq News Agency's correspondent said.

Our Agency took photos of the convoy near the northern side of Sinjar district, while heading to Al-Jada'a camp, south Mosul.

He pointed out that tight security measures took place in the area, in addition, a security force accompanied the convoy, and wide security deployment on the Mosul - Rabia road, adjacent to the Syrian-Iraqi border, in preparation for the entry of the new group of ISIS families.

An official in the Al-Hol camp said to the Russia Today News Agency" that 115 Iraqi families of Al-Hol camp residents left to Al-Jada'a camp in Nineveh by bus.

This step comes as a part of the joint mechanism between Baghdad and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria to return Iraqi citizens, which amounted to about thirty thousand people, including women and children.

The source added that 487 people of ISIS families left the al-Hol camp to Nineveh.

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province; It houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis, and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates.