11 terrorists were arrested in Diyala

Shafaq News / A group of terrorists intended to target security forces and civilians in Diyala Governorate were arrested by Iraq’s Intelligence and Investigations Agency.

The Intelligence announced on Friday that 11 terrorists were arrested in the areas of Abu Saida, Bani Saad, and Al-Abara” in Diyala governorate.

The terrorists were trying to target the security services and citizens with explosive devices and snipers

According to the statement, the forces seized publications that glorify the Baath Party.