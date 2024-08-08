Iraq tops Turkish tobacco exports in H1 2024

I

Shafaq News/ Iraq has emerged as the leading destination for Turkish tobacco exports in the first half of 2024, according to data from the Aegean Tobacco Exporters Association.

Omar Celal Omar, the Association's head, reported that the tobacco sector maintained its export level in the first half of 2023, achieving an export performance of $451 million, stating that "the sector aims to reach $1 billion in exports by the end of the year, with expectations for strong performance in the second half."

In the first half of 2024, Turkiye exported tobacco and its products to 103 countries, with Iraq leading at $68 million. The United States followed with $61 million in exports, while exports to Iran reached $42 million.

Iran also emerged as a significant market with a demand of $39.6 million for tobacco leaves. Iraq was the top exporter of cigarettes, with exports valued at $18.6 million, and led the market for shisha tobacco with $47.8 million in exports.