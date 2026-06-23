World Bank ranks Iraq among top gas-flaring countries

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq ranked alongside Russia and Iran among the world's largest gas-flaring countries in 2025, with the three nations collectively burning about 84 billion cubic meters of gas, nearly half of all gas flared globally, the World Bank reported on Tuesday.

The Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Tracker found that the burned gas quantity rose for the third consecutive year, reaching 167 billion cubic meters, with an estimated market value of $54 billion. Iraq was among nine countries responsible for more than 80% the flaring.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need

The World Bank noted that capturing gas currently burned at oil fields could help strengthen energy security, expand electricity generation, support economic activity, and reduce emissions, adding that reducing flaring depends largely on stronger regulations, investment, infrastructure, and political commitment rather than technological limitations.

To continue reading, click here.